Ingram supplied 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-2 FT, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 130-122 preseason win over the Kings.

Ingram is the perfect example of a player who could blow up after a change of scenery, and he's delivered excellent numbers so far in the preseason. Although some questioned the trade considering the depth at the position, fantasy drafters might want to consider moving him up the ladder based on the early results, as it seems there is plenty of room for Ingram to flourish alongside RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes.