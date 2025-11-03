Ingram registered 26 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over Memphis.

Ingram fell one point short of the team-high mark, but he came away with his fifth 20-point performance in seven games this year. The star forward has settled in nicely with his new team thus far, and fantasy managers have to be pleased with his efficiency in particular. Ingram is shooting 55.0 percent from the field, also averaging 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest.