Ingram logged 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 121-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Ingram briefly left in the third quarter of Tuesday's game after rolling his right ankle, but he was cleared to return for the fourth frame to help the Raptors snap a two-game losing skid. The veteran forward has registered at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games, and over that span he has averaged 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 threes over 35.2 minutes per game.