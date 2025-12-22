Ingram logged 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Toronto's 96-81 loss to Brooklyn on Sunday.

It was a tough shooting night for the Raptors as a whole, but Ingram did his best to pace the offense and finished Sunday's game tied with Noah Clowney as the second-leading scorers behind Michael Porter (24 points). Ingram did briefly leave the contest due to an ankle injury, and while he was cleared to return, he'll certainly undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.