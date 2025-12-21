default-cbs-image
Ingram tweaked his right ankle during Sunday's game against the Nets and went to the locker room, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

This is obviously a big concern for Toronto and for Ingram's fantasy managers, as he has a long history of ankle issues. The Raptors will likely provide an update on his status for the remainder of the game shortly.

