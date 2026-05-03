Ingram (heel) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's Game 7 against Cleveland, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

It looks like Ingram will miss the final two games of the series due to a right heel injury that cropped up in Game 5. Jamal Shead should stay in Toronto's starting lineup for Game 7, and the Raptors will need more scoring from other role players like Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamison Battle and A.J. Lawson in Ingram's absence.