Ingram (ankle) remains without a clear target date for making his Raptors debut, but the veteran forward isn't projected to play for at least a month, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.com reports.

Before the Pelicans traded Ingram to the Raptors last week, reports on his progress had been few and far between since he suffered a high-grade left low ankle sprain in a Dec. 7 loss to the Thunder. The Raptors haven't provided concrete updates on Ingram's status in the week since they acquired him, but the team's decision to sign him to a three-year, $120 million contract extension would seem to suggest that the organization's isn't too concerned about his long-term outlook. With the Raptors sitting at 17-38 heading into the All-Star break, the team won't rush Ingram back in action until they're fully confident in his health. A firmer target date for his return should emerge once he's cleared to participate in practices, but for now, fantasy managers should expect his absence to extend into March.