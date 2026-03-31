Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Upgraded to probable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game in Detroit.
Ingram was on track to play in Sunday's 139-87 win over the Orlando Magic, although he was ruled out shortly before opening tip. If the 28-year-old officially gets the green light to suit up, Ja'Kobe Walter or Jamal Shead will likely head back to the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Now ruled out against Orlando•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Available against Orlando•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable versus Orlando•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Struggles with shot Friday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Scores 18, fills stat sheet•