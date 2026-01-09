Ingram (thumb) won't play in Friday's game against Boston, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After leaving Wednesday's win in Charlotte, Ingram is out for the first time all year due to a right thumb sprain. The star forward can be labeled as day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 76ers. With Scottie Barnes (knee) also out, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead stand out as prime possibilities to jump into the starting lineup Friday.