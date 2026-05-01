Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (heel) is out for Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Friday against Cleveland, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.
After exiting Wednesday's Game 5 loss due to right heel inflammation, Ingram will not give it a go Friday. The Raptors will be hoping the likes of Ja'Kobe Walter, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamal Shead step up Friday and help force a Game 7 back in Cleveland.
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