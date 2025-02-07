Ingram (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Thunder.
Ingram was traded from New Orleans to Toronto on Wednesday but will remain sidelined due to his sprained left ankle. While the 27-year-old forward should slot into the starting lineup once available, his next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Houston.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Traded to Toronto•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remaining sidelined•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't return Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains without return timetable•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined yet again•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Friday•