Ingram (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram, who hasn't played since Dec. 7 with a sprained left ankle, remains without an official target date for a return. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Cleveland, but it's more likely that he returns after the All-Star break at this point.

