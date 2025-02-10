Ingram (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ingram, who hasn't played since Dec. 7 with a sprained left ankle, remains without an official target date for a return. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Cleveland, but it's more likely that he returns after the All-Star break at this point.
