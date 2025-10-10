Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Won't play vs. Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Ingram and all of the team's starters will rest Friday. The coaching staff is trying to get a longer look at some of the squad's younger players and players on the roster bubble.
