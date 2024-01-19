Brown contributed 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bulls.

Seeing his first action for the Raptors since coming over in the Pascal Siakam trade, Brown was the only member of the team's second unit to score in double digits. The 27-year-old is likely to remain in a sixth-man role for now, working the wing behind Gary Trent and RJ Barrett, but Trent's expiring contract marks him as another player expected to be shipped out, which could open up a starting spot for Brown.