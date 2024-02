Brown isn't starting Sunday's game against the Thunder, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brown started the last four matchups and averaged 11.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll retreat to the bench since RJ Barrett (knee) will return from a three-game absence against Oklahoma City.