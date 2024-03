Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to right knee inflammation.

Brown is a late addition to the injury report. The versatile wing's role has been diminished since the All-Star break, averaging just 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 24.3 minutes over his last eight appearances, but his potential absence would still open up more playing time for Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji.