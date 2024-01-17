Brown (knee) and Jordan Nwora were traded from the Pacers to the Raptors on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade that sent Pascal Siakam to Indiana, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown has been dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee recently but appears to be day-to-day as he prepares to join his fifth team in his first six professional seasons. The 27-year-old was off to one of the best performances of his career to begin the season, averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per game. He should continue to play a relatively prominent role alongside Gary Trent (illness), RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley once he makes his team debut.