Brown (face) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The veteran swingman is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's contest due to a facial contusion, which could open up more playing time for Ja'Kobe Walter and Ochai Agbaji. Brown has received significant minutes off the bench, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Productive off bench against Pels•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Season-high 18 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Season-high 17 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Good to go Saturday•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Minimal impact in loss•