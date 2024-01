Brown will join the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Quickley is sitting out Friday's game with a right thigh bruise, so Scottie Barnes will slide over to point guard and Brown will start on the wings. In his first three games with the Raptors, Brown averaged 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 three-pointers.