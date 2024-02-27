Brown registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 16 minutes during Monday's 130-122 victory over Indiana.

Brown finished ninth in minutes among the Raptors' rotation players, which signals the extent to which he's been deprioritized since arriving in Toronto ahead of the trade deadline. Still, Brown had averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 28.5 minutes over his last four appearances, so he should have better days ahead in spite of Monday's lackluster performance.