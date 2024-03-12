Brown (knee) provided 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to a knee injury, Brown slotted into the starting lineup for the depleted Raptors and delivered his first double-double of the season. With Scottie Barnes (hand) perhaps out for the season and with Gary Trent (groin) and Immanuel Quickley (hip) also currently dealing with issues, there could be plenty of minutes available for Brown over the next couple weeks, provided he's able to stay on the court.