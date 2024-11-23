Brown is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers due to returning to playing condition, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Brown has yet to suit up this season due to a knee issue, but his injury designation change indicates that he is nearing a return to action. While it would be surprising for Brown to suit up Monday against Detroit, Wednesday's matchup with New Orleans is a more realistic target for a return.
More News
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Practicing fully, needs to ramp up•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Will remain out for multiple weeks•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Remains out•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Another absence coming•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery•