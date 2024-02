Brown registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 16 minutes during Monday's 130-122 victory over Indiana.

Brown logged the ninth most minutes in Toronto's rotation Monday, symbolizing his status in the backseat of the Raptors' youth movement. Brown entered Monday's contest averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 28.5 minutes across his last four appearances, so there could be better days ahead.