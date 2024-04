Brown won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lakers due to right knee soreness. He will end the contest five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes.

Jordan Nwora, Kobi Simmons and Garrett Temple are candidates to receive increased playing time in Brown's absence. Brown's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota.