Brown (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he's expected to require some additional ramp-up time before he's cleared to make his season debut, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Brown has been sidelined since shortly before training camp after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in September. Though he seems to have avoided any complications in his recovery, Brown will probably need to get in a few more practices under his belt until the Raptors are comfortable enough with where he's at from a conditioning standpoint to make him available for games. Brown will most likely remain sidelined for the Raptors' Sunday/Monday road back-to-back set in Cleveland and Detroit, but a return later next week could be plausible. After being acquired from the Pacers last January, Brown made 34 appearances (11 starts) for Toronto to close out the 2023-24 season and averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes in those contests.