Brown (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Heat, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Brown has been nearing his season debut, but that will have to wait at least one more game. It seems as though Toronto is working to get his conditioning up to par. The wing's next chance to return to the court will come Tuesday versus the Pacers.
