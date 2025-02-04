Brown (face) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After playing 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, finishing with six points, three rebounds and two assists, Brown won't miss Tuesday's game against New York. The veteran guard is still trying to find his groove with Toronto, as he is playing eight minutes less per game compared to last season. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 8.4 points, the lowest since his rookie season (4.3), 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Raptors.