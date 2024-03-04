Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Brown's role has diminished since the All-Star break, and he'll now miss a second straight game due to right knee inflammation. Ochai Agbaji started in Brown's absence Sunday and played 33 minutes, while Jordan Nwora and D.J. Carton factored into the rotation off the bench. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Phoenix, but at this point, he doesn't have much fantasy value in standard leagues.