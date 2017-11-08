Caboclo was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

Both Caboclo and Alfonzo McKinnie will be sent to the G-League for the 905's home opener on Wednesday night. Caboclo will likely be recalled shortly after, though he's played a total of just seven minutes with the big club and isn't a part of the regular rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories