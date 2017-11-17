Caboclo was recalled from the G-League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

Caboclo has played just seven minutes at the NBA level this season. He's gotten extended run in the G-league, however, posting 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks across 31.8 minutes per game.

