Caboclo was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

Caboclo has seen action in just two games at the NBA level this season, meaning this call-up is likely just to provide the Raptors with depth. He's spent most of this season with the Raptors 905, where he's averaging 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over 33.0 minutes. .

