The Raptors recalled Caboclo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Caboclo and Alfonzo McKinnie will both rejoin the NBA team after suiting up for the 905 in a game Monday against the Greensboro Swarm. It's unlikely that either player will crack head coach Dwane Casey's rotation in Toronto anytime soon, so look for both to head back to the 905 in short order.