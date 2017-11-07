Raptors' Bruno Caboclo: Recalled from G-League
Caboclo was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.
Caboclo was sent to the G-League on Tuesday morning, but was recalled just a few hours later. Caboclo hasn't seen much action at the NBA level this season, seeing just seven minutes thus far.
More News
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...