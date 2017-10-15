Raptors' Bruno Caboclo: Scores two points
Caboclo gathered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Bulls.
Caboclo played in only nine games for the Raptors during the 2016-17 season, spending the rest of that time in the D-League. If he makes the official 15-man roster, the 22-year-old will likely play a minor role for the Raptors since they added C.J. Miles over the summer, despite losing P.J Tucker and trading away Demarre Carroll this offseason.
