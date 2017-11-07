Caboclo was assigned to the G-League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Caboclo has struggled to get on the floor this year, seeing just seven minutes at the NBA level (and only 113 minutes for his career). Last year in the G-League, he posted 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a combined 2.3 steals and blocks across 27.1 minutes per contest.