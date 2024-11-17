Fernando went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Celtics due to a right ankle injury, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Fernando rolled his right ankle while attempting to grab a defensive rebound midway through the second quarter of Saturday's game. The good news was he was able to limp to the locker room under his own power, though it's unclear if he will be able to return to Saturday's contest. Jonathan Mogbo and Chris Boucher should see more minutes while Fernando is sidelined.