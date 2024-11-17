Fernando (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Fernando sustained a right ankle sprain in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to Boston, though he was able to play through the injury. The 26-year-old big man's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Timberwolves.
