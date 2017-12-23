Raptors' C.J. Miles: Absent from injury report
Miles (mouth) is free from the Raptors' injury report heading into their matchup against the 76ers on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
Miles has has missed three of the Raptors' previous four games while nursing a mouth injury. However, he appears to be recovered from the issue ahead of Saturday's contest. Look for him to resume his usual role providing depth on the wing assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...