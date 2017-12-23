Raptors' C.J. Miles: Absent from injury report

Miles (mouth) is free from the Raptors' injury report heading into their matchup against the 76ers on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Miles has has missed three of the Raptors' previous four games while nursing a mouth injury. However, he appears to be recovered from the issue ahead of Saturday's contest. Look for him to resume his usual role providing depth on the wing assuming he avoids any setbacks.

