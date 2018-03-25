Raptors' C.J. Miles: Available to play Sunday
Miles (illness) will be active and available to play in Sunday's matchup with the Clippers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Miles missed the last two games with an illness, but was back at practice Saturday and now feels healthy enough to take the court Sunday. Look for Miles to slot in to his typical reserve role on the wing, likely looking at minutes in the mid-to-low 20s. With Miles back in the fold, guys like Norman Powell and OG Anunoby could see a few less minutes.
