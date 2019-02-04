Raptors' C.J. Miles: Back in the rotation Sunday
Miles ended with 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.
With Kyle Lowry (back) out for this one, Miles was able to get back in the rotation, finishing with 15 points including three triples. If Lowry is forced to miss additional time, Miles will likely remain in the rotation but is still only going to offer any real value in deeper formats.
