Raptors' C.J. Miles: Back to bench Wednesday
Miles will move back to the bench for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miles made a spot start Sunday against Denver, but he'll move back to the bench with Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green occupying the two forward and shooting guard spots, respectively. Miles tallied six points on just 2-of-12 shooting in 33 minutes Sunday.
