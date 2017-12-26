Raptors' C.J. Miles: Cleared to play Tuesady
Miles (mouth) has been cleared to return Tuesday against the Mavericks, Raptors radio voice Eric Smith reports.
Miles has missed the last three games following a dental procedure, but he's been given the green light to return after going through shootaround earlier in the day. Miles started the last game prior to his procedure, though the Raptors were without Serge Ibaka and it was Miles' only start of the season, so he'll likely come off the bench going forward.
