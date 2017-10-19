Raptors' C.J. Miles: Coming off bench Thursday
Miles will come off the bench during Thursday's season opener against the Bulls, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
There had been speculation throughout training camp and the preseason as to whether Miles or Norman Powell would be the starting small forward. Coach Dwane Casey has opted to make Powell the starter, bringing Miles off the bench to help lead the second unit. This news shouldn't be devastating for fantasy owners, however, as it's still possible Miles gets enough run to accrue fantasy-relevant production.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Pours in six treys Friday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores 19 points in 15 minutes•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Goes cold in Wednesday's preseason game•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will compete for starting job•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Inks three-year deal with Toronto•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....