Raptors' C.J. Miles: Coming off bench Thursday

Miles will come off the bench during Thursday's season opener against the Bulls, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

There had been speculation throughout training camp and the preseason as to whether Miles or Norman Powell would be the starting small forward. Coach Dwane Casey has opted to make Powell the starter, bringing Miles off the bench to help lead the second unit. This news shouldn't be devastating for fantasy owners, however, as it's still possible Miles gets enough run to accrue fantasy-relevant production.