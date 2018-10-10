Raptors' C.J. Miles: Coming off bench Wednesday
Miles will come off the bench during Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miles started his previous two preseason contests, but will be replaced in the lineup by OG Anunoby, who has a stronger chance of starting during the regular season. In 35 total exhibition minutes, Miles has posted 13 points and four rebounds.
