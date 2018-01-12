Miles contributed 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during a 133-99 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Miles played well in the start, as he knocked down four three-pointers, which marked his best trey total in two weeks. His workload didn't really increase despite the fact that he started, as the team is deep and it was a blowout game. Miles will likely move back to the bench for the next game.