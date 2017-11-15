Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drains six threes in Tuesday's win
Miles scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in only 17 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Rockets.
The veteran sharpshooter has started to find his range, sinking 13 of 28 three-point attempts (46.4 percent) over his last four games. Miles' one-dimensional game limits his fantasy value, but his ability to stretch the floor from the second unit will be crucial to the Raptors' success this season.
