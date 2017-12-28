Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drains six threes in Wednesday's loss
Miles scored a team-high 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding a rebound and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.
On a night when DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry were shooting a combined 7-for-26 from the floor, Miles stepped up and provided the Raptors with an outside threat, making more three-pointers than the rest of the team combined. The veteran has had a bit of a rough start to his Toronto tenure, missing seven games already this season due to various minor injuries, but if he can stay healthy it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay hot from beyond the arc.
