Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drops 14 points Tuesday
Miles collected 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 win over the Hawks.
Miles took just two shots inside the arc and connected on four threes from behind it, which is his typical style of play. The rebounds were a pleasant surprise, as the seven set a new season-high, and he should continue to be an integral part off the Raptors' bench moving forward.
