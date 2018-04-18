Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drops 18 points Tuesday
Miles produced 18 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds in 22 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 win over the Wizards.
Miles came off the bench and nailed 66 percent of his three-point attempts Tuesday night, helping the Raptors move ahead in the series 2-0. He still will only be a sharpshooter for the team off the bench, but he proved his value in Game 2 and should see similar minutes going forward.
