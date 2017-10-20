Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drops 22 points off bench Thursday
Miles finished with 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 20 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 win over the Bulls.
Despite coming off the bench, Miles made the most of his limited run. He made six threes on only three occasions last season, so Thursday's performance will probably end up being an outlier in the long run. That said, the fact he was looking to score in volume is a good sign for fantasy owners who have Miles and may have been concerned by the news he wouldn't be starting.
